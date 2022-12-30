York County District 6 Race – Meet Candidate Watts Huckabee

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two candidates are running for the District 6 seat on York County Council.

The special election is set for next Tuesday, January 3rd.

The two candidates, both newcomers to running for an office are Watts Huckabee and Ryan Stephens.

Both are campaigning through the holidays, hoping to gain your vote.

CN2 cameras caught up with both candidates to see why they decided to run.

Watts Huckabee says he was born and raised right here in Rock Hill and has owned his insurance agency for decades. He is running as the Republican candidate.

He says although he never considered running for a local office in the past, he’s eager to learn more about the county and its budget.

He hopes he can serve the people of his district.

Huckabee also spoke about his passion to see the county work better with local school boards as well as helping the homeless population when it comes to affordable housing.

Huckabee and his wife have 4 children and 2 grandchildren. You can learn more about his campaign and what he supports by visiting https://www.wattshuckabee.com/