York County Detention Center Officer Arrested For Attempting To Smuggle Drugs

YORK COUNTY, S.C. –- A York County Detention Center officer is facing charges after she attempted to smuggle illegal narcotics to inmates, deputies say.
On Thursday, Sept. 24, York County Detention Officers along with members of the York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit arrested and charged York County Detention Officer 26-year-old Heather Nicole McRorie with Criminal Conspiracy.
Detention staff were alerted about a potential attempt by McRorie to smuggle illegal narcotics into the detention center.
Detention staff also immediately contacted the Drug Enforcement Unit for further assistance with the investigation.
Because of quick actions of the Detention staff and the Drug Enforcement Unit, McRorie was arrested prior to being able to pass illegal narcotics to some of the inmate population.
Immediately, after McRorie was arrested at 7:30 a.m., Sheriff Kevin Tolson terminated her employment.
“We do not tolerate this type of conduct by any member of this agency”, said Sheriff Tolson. “We ensure our citizens that respect, integrity, character, accountability and professionalism are our core values and this incident has attempted to tarnish those values.”
McRorie began her employment at the York County Sheriff’s Office in February of this year. More charges may be pending.