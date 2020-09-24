Police: Man Shot, Killed While Sleeping In Lancaster Home

LANCASTER, S.C. — A man was shot and killed while sleeping in his Lancaster home early Thursday.
Shortly before 3 a.m. Lancaster Police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of W. Hood Street in Lancaster.
Upon arrival, officers discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the home. One of the men was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Any information on this victim will be released by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
The second man, Quinterious Raquon Truesdale, 24, was flown to a nearby medical facility to be treated for his injuries.
Based on witness statements, it is believed that the deceased victim and his girlfriend were asleep in a bedroom of the home when they awoke to Truesdale standing at the foot of the bed. He shot the victim, who then returned fire, striking Truesdale.
Warrants have been obtained charging Truesdale with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and first degree burglary.
Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171.