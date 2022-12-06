York Co. Coroner Seeking More Equipment to Support Growing Office

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County council meeting is underway Monday night and on the agenda, Coroner, Sabrina Gast is asking members to give her permission to apply for two different grants for equipment her growing office needs.

Gast is asking to apply for a grant that would allow them to purchase iPads and pens for her field investigators so they can begin documentation sooner. That grant is through the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners.

The second grant is for a MERC system which Gast says is a mass fatality mobile morgue set up.

Gast describes it as a “body cooling system” that is portable and can be moved to where it needs to go. Gast says this would allow the county to be prepared if there is a mass fatality incident.

Gast also adds she’s requested to the county in the past the need for a new coroner’s office, its own permanent morgue and its own autopsy suite because they’ve outgrown their current space on Heckle Boulevard.

County leaders say are they studying the land behind family court to see if that area could work for a potential site. At this point the plans are very preliminary at this point.

Just this year, Gast says her office has worked more than 2,000 cases this year so far.