Clover High Principal Named SCASA Secondary Principal of the Year

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A sense of pride, that is how Clover High School principal, Rod Ruth says he feels about the success at his school.

Even after the COVID pandemic in 2021 the high school had a record year when it came to its graduation rate.

On Monday Ruth getting a big surprise to honor his dedication to the district.

The South Carolina Association of School Administrators naming rewarding Ruth with the 2023 S.C. Secondary Principal of the Year.

The Principal of the Year Program recognizes three principals–one secondary, one middle and one elementary each year.

Clover School district’s leaders say under Ruth’s leadership Clover High School has earned an “excellent” South Carolina Report Card rating, attained a 6 percent graduation rate and many other milestones.

Ruth credits his staff and students for all of their hard work.

Ruth’s family and the entire senior class were there for the announcement.

Ruth adds it was a complete surprise.

Official release from Clover School District:

CLOVER, S.C. – Clover High School (CHS) Principal Rod Ruth has been named the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) Secondary Principal of the Year.

The announcement was made Monday, December 5, during a surprise ceremony held in the Clover School District Auditorium at 11 a.m. Representatives of SCASA and members of Ruth’s family and the entire senior class were on hand to celebrate the announcement.

Ruth has served as the principal of Clover High School since 2015. Under his leadership, CHS has earned an “excellent” South Carolina Report Card rating, attained a 96% graduation rate, been named an AP Honor Roll School and been recognized as a Special Olympics Banner Unified Champion School.

“Rod Ruth exemplifies all of the qualities you want to see in a high school principal,” stated Sheila Quinn, Clover School District (CSD) Superintendent. “He is energetic, strategic, and fiercely student focused. I am so proud that he is being recognized alongside the staff and students for the accomplishments at Clover High School.”

Ruth’s leadership extends far beyond Clover High School. He serves on the Olde English Consortium’s Principal’s Steering Committee, the Catawba Regional Education Center Advisory Board, the York County All on Board Coalition and the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) 5A Executive Committee. He is currently the SCHSL 5A Classification Vice President.

Prior to becoming the principal of CHS, Ruth served as the principal of York Middle School, assistant principal at Oakridge Middle School, principal of Moore Intermediate School in Florence and assistant principal of Southside Middle also in Florence. He spent seven years in the classroom as a teacher at Lake City High School, where he was named the 2007 Teacher of the Year and served as the varsity tennis and wrestling coach.

Ruth holds a Bachelor of Science degree in political science from Francis Marion University, a Master’s degree in educational administration from the University of South Carolina and an Education Specialist degree in educational leadership from Winthrop University. He is currently working on a Doctorate in education systems improvement science from Clemson University.

The SCASA Principal of the Year Program recognizes three principals–one secondary, one middle and one elementary–each year. The process kicked off in September with nominations and was followed up with the completion of extensive applications. After a review of the applications, finalists were selected for interviews in mid-November. Winners were selected following the interviews.