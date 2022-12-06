CN2 Picture of the Day – Optimist Club Honors Officers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As part of its Respect for Law Program, the Optimist Club of Rock Hill is honoring two outstanding law enforcement officers, Detective Amy Smith and Lance Corporal Caleb Bucy of the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Lance Corporal Caleb Bucy is a 6-year veteran of the York County Sheriff’s Office and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division serving District 3 in Rock Hill.

Detective Amy Smith is a 21-year veteran of the York County Sheriff’s Office and is currently assigned to the Violent Crimes Unit.

