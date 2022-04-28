YCSO Serves Murder Warrant After Assault in Papa-Docs Parking Lot

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this Thursday, the York County Sheriff’s Office telling us that Rodney Lee Guy II has been charged with murder after the man he assaulted in the Papa-Docs parking lot last month has died.

Authorities tell us based on autopsy fiending the victims’ cause of death was homicide.

Press Release:

On April 27, 2022 YCSO served a murder warrant on Rodney Lee Guy II.

This is a follow up on the assault that took place on March 6, 2022 in the parking lot of PaPa-Docs that resulted in the victim’s death.

On March 6, 2022 the victim received injuries that resulted in him being hospitalized where he later died.

Based on autopsy findings, the victim’s cause of death was a homicide. After investigation it was determined that Rodney Lee Guy II was the suspect and a warrant for murder was obtained.

The warrant was executed on today’s date at the Moss Justice Center.

