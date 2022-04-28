CN2 Business Spotlight – Tails Are Wagging at the New Pet Bar in Tega Cay

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Pooches in Tega Cay have more options for spa day at a new dog grooming facility.

Tails are wagging at the Pet Bar of Fort Mill who provides dog grooming, dog bathing, full service and self-wash stations.

The Self-Wash station allows owners to bathe their fur babies themselves with the convenience of using Pet Bar’s tubs, supplies and shampoo. They also offer memberships for those messy pups that need frequent baths.

Because dogs come in a variety of sizes the Pet Bar charges by weight. Owners Kelly and Rosemary Evans of Baxter say its all about customer service and creating a calming, low stress environment by piping in Reggae music to the individual rooms where the pets are groomed gently and quietly.

The Pet Bar, located in Tega Cay off of Stonecrest Blvd by the Wal-Mart, is open from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday to Friday and 10AM to 6PM on Saturday. Click here to learn more Pet Bar of Fort Mill

Just give them a call to book your appointment. (803) 547-8779

