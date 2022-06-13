YC Coroner Identifies Drowning Victim in Catawba River

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – UPDATE: The York County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in the Catawba River drowning this past weekend as Cooper Graham Lane, 20, of Catawba. Lane was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say friends were swimming in the river when one started struggling. Lane went in to help his friend, but investigators say the Lane never resurfaced.

Law enforcement officers stressing the importance of water safety – saying be careful, be safe and be smart.

Trent Faris of the York County Sheriff’s Office said, “Especially on the Catawba River, it looks peaceful on the top and you can look over a bridge . . . If you plan on getting out and swimming on the river please have you life jacket, inner tube, something to keep you afloat so we don’t have another issue like we are having today.”

The family is asking for thoughts and prayers during this time.