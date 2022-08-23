YC Active Shooter Training Prepares Officers for the Worst Scenarios

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This is the first time the York County Sheriff’s Department has held the Active Shooting Training since the Covid-19 Pandemic and law enforcement officers say they are happy to be back getting some hands on experience.

For two weeks – the York County Sheriff’s Office has been using the former Finley Road Elementary School in Rock Hill to train for various scenarios on how to respond to an active shooter.

CN2 geared up with law enforcement officers to find out what it takes to save lives.

Click above for more.