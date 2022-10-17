Woman Dies After Being Stuck by Truck in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A 50 year old woman was killed after Rock Hill Police say she was struck by a truck on Dave Lyle Blvd. near John Ross Parkway.

According to police they were called to the accident on Saturday, October 15th around 5:25 PM involving a pedestrian and a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado/

Police say when officers arrived they found a 50 year old female pedestrian suffering from serious injuries from the accident .

She was transported to Piedmont Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

The Rock Hill Police Department Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to investigate the accident.

According to the preliminary investigation results the Silverado was making a right turn when the driver struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk on Dave Lyle Blvd.

The driver of the Silverado was issued a citation for Failure to Yield Right of Way.

Police say the accident investigation is still ongoing.