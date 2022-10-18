CN2 News 10/17/2022

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 News) – A new Mural Court being unveiled in Lancaster, it’s part of a major revitalization effort. Plus, several fundraising golf events on this Monday including the York County Sheriff’s Office and Jeremy Wynder hitting events throughout the tri- county. Click for our latest newscast!
Woman Dies After Being Stuck by Truck in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) - A 50 year old woman was killed after Rock Hill Police say she was struck by a truck...
