Witness Signatures Are Now Required on Absentee Voting Ballots

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) If you are voting absentee by mail in November’s 2020 General Election, then a witness signature is now required.

A ruling by the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, will now require South Carolinians who are voting absentee by mail to must now have their signatures on ballot return envelopes witnessed.

Due to legislation passed in recent weeks, any voter may vote absentee with the State of Emergency reason.

York County voters who are choosing to vote absentee by-mail, will be able to use the provided envelope in their ballot packet to return their absentee ballot or hand deliver your ballot at any one of the three offices:

York – Government Center – Opens October 5th

Fort Mill – Fort Mill Community Center – Opens October 12th

Rock Hill – Operations Center – Opens October 14th

All three offices will also include an opportunity to cast an in-person ballot.