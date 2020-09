ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The York County Choral Society is hosting a drive-thru BBQ Fundraiser on Saturday, October 10th.

Tickets are already for sale and the deadline to purchase one is October 5th.

In the above video learn more about the York County Choral Society and how you can buy a ticket today to support the orgainzation!

yorkcountychoralsociety.org/support-yccs/bbq-fundraiser