Winthrop University Professor, Bert Bobb passes away

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 82 Year Old Winthrop Professor, Maeberta “Bert” Bobb, who Winthrop University considered a trailblazer for women’s intercollegiate athletics, passed away on July 3rd.

Bert served in multiple leadership, teaching and coaching capacities for Winthrop University and was an active member of the Winthrop Community since her time as a student in 1959.

Winthrop say that Bert first made her mark at Winthrop as she and others helped colleges with the transition from women’s recreational club sports in the 1960s to intercollegiate teams in the 1970s.

Bert and a Winthrop faculty colleague, Mickey Taylor, helped found the South Carolina Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women in 1971.

President Edward Serna ’02 said he was impressed by Bobb’s long-time association with Winthrop. “Bert Bobb poured decades of selfless dedication, time, energy, talent and service into her alma mater. She always answered the call when she was most needed. Her leadership and expertise in the field of physical education were recognized and awarded at all levels,” Serna said. “She was a leading proponent of intercollegiate athletics for women and much of the growth of intercollegiate sports for women can be credited to Bert. She was one of those go-to people that we could call upon at any time, and she would never hesitate to do anything for her beloved Winthrop. Her presence, guidance and leadership will be greatly missed.”

For all of her efforts, Bert received the 2018 Mary Mildred Sullivan Award during her 55th class reunion.

This award is the highest honor an alumni of Winthrop can receive. It recognized Bert for her selfless dedication of time, energy and talent in services to others.

Bert earned her Bachelor of Science in physical education and health in 1963 from what was then Winthrop College.

She began her teaching career at the Furman School before deciding to continue her education at the University of Tennessee as a graduate teaching assistant.

Bert then received her Master of Science degree from Tennessee in 1966 and stayed two more years in Knoxville as an instructor and director of women’s intramurals.

After earning her master’s degree, Bert entered the coaching profession where she had three winning seasons at Coker College in field hockey, volleyball and basketball.

Winthrop beckoned her back to Rock Hill where she served as an assistant professor of physical and special education while coaching field hockey and basketball.

As Winthrop’s field hockey coach from 1972-77, Bert won 64 percent of her games.

Bert also held roles as director of academic advising, director of student services, and was chair of the health and physical education department.

University administrators found her people skills and work ethic were of great value to the institution.

In addition, she volunteered on the Eagle Club board from 2016 to 2019 and the Alumni Association Executive Board from 2017 to 2019 & 1984 to 1987.

Among some of the Winthrop awards earned by Bert included the Winthrop President’s Citation in 1979 and the Winthrop President’s Award in 1993.

She also was named a Distinguished Alumna by Winthrop’s physical education department in 2003 and she was inducted into the Winthrop Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008.

A memorial service in honor of Winthrop Professor, Maeberta “Bert” Bobb, will take place at Park Pointe Village Community Room 3025 on Sunday, July 9 at 2:30pm.