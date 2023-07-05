Four Veterans honored in Quilts of Valor ceremony

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As we continue the celebration of our Independence, those who served the country in the Armed Forces are too being celebrated.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation has been honoring veterans since 2003 as volunteers have awarded more than 350,000 quilts to veterans.

Now the foundation is honoring four more veterans for their service.

Three of those four veterans served during the Vietnam War were presented with a Vietnam Commemorative pin for their time in service.

Those recognized during the ceremony are as follows:

Michael Thomas Amburgey, U.S. Amry Veteran, Served in the War on Terror.

Goldie Roach, U.S. Army Veteran, Served in the Vietnam War.

John Roach, U.S. Air Force Veteran, Served in the Vietnam War.

Frank Desiano, U.S. Army Veteran, Served in the Vietnam War.