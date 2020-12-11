Winthrop University Prepares For Its First Virtual Commencement

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) As the end of the semester approaches Winthrop’s Coliseum will not be full of December graduates this year — just one week out from Winthrop’s first virtual graduation.

The university has even offered for past graduates affected by COVID-19 to join in this virtual commencement if they’d like to participate in some kind of ceremony.

It’s not the graduation some students expected but they are grateful for the opportunity to mark achievements. Leaders say students have been very understanding. This decision was made in an effort to keep everyone safe but they wanted to find a way to continue traditions.

Dr. Adrienne McCormick, Provost at Winthrop University, says, “Well I’m really excited and the number of students that have chosen to participate. And as I said they have such a wonderful talents in the digital space, given the cultural mill you and their familiarity with social media and I think it’s wonderful to have seen the extent to which they are buying in and helping make that day a special one for them. To the best of our ability and really embracing the spirit with which were approaching it, and that is that we want to celebrate them and also keep them safe.”

University leader saying that students were sent a survey to determine whether they’d like no ceremony, a virtual ceremony or something delayed to the future. They say that commencement is something that is an important part of the universities culture and students ultimately decided that they wanted to have a virtual ceremony now.

“I think it’s a big part of the culture here, having that opportunity to mark the day, mark the accomplishment. Especially for a first generation students, for whom that achievement is a mile stone not just for themselves, but for their families. And so, that’s why we feel it’s very important to continue that tradition and provide some thing,” says McCormick.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with campus leaders about the changes.