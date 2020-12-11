16-Year-Old Fort Mill Boy Starts Community Forum In Paradise Community

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A 16-year-old Fort Mill High School student hosting community events to bring the tools for success to communities in need.

The first forum was held in Fort Mill’s Paradise community at a historical church in the area.

The teen, Stephen King, joined several groups of his own that has inspired him to lead in the community recognizing that everyone doesn’t have the same chances.

He says he first heard about the Paradise community a few years back through the “Classroom Ready” program that hands out schools supplies.

King says, “Oh I think it’s important because it’s kind of a huge factor of sorts for some people. I’m lucky that I have two parents who are very well informed, for them to have been able to teach me about different colleges and study skills and factors and things. However, a lot of people don’t have that and I think this is a good way to start what could be something more.”

King says he hopes to host more events like this one. He also wants to start more conversations between youth and law enforcement.

King hopes more community leaders will want to work with him in the future.