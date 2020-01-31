Winthrop University Board Of Trustees Votes On New Interim President

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — The Winthrop University’s Board of Trustees held a meeting today, voting to choose a new interim leader.

After nearly 5 years of serving Winthrop University, Dr. Dan Mahony has committed to the Southern Illinois University System.

Many in Winthrop’s community saying “Dan the Man’s” presence on campus will be missed, but some are also hopeful about what new leadership will offer.

The university voted to elect George Hynd who comes from Michigan’s Oakland University.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson learns more about the hopes for the campus’ future

If you’d like to see the raw footage of the Board of Trustee Meeting, visit this link: https://www.cn2.com/winthrop-university-interim-president-board-vote/