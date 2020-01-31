CN2 Newscast 1/31/20

The Winthrop University’s Board of Trustees voting to choose a new interim leader after President Dan Mahony announces resignation, a York County man sentenced to 17 years in prison for raping a minor, McGill’s General Store closing its doors after serving the public for over 130 years, a walk to raise awareness to the homeless crisis in Lancaster County and our latest CN2 Athlete of the Week coming from Great Falls High School.

