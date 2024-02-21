Winthrop Men’s Basketball Targets Top Bracket Position and Faces Presbyterian College in Pivotal Clash

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Winthrop Men’s basketball team is determined to secure a position in the top half of the bracket, aiming to finish no lower than fourth in the Big South.

Their primary mission in this pursuit is to defeat Presbyterian College on Wednesday night at the Coliseum.

In their previous encounter last month, Winthrop emerged victorious with a ten-point lead as they kicked off conference play with a perfect 3-0 record.

Despite Presbyterian College entering the game with a 4-9 record, they have demonstrated a tendency to elevate their performance specifically against Winthrop.

Winthrop, buoyed by their recent significant victory over Radford on ESPN U Thursday night, is eager to showcase their prowess once again in front of the home crowd.