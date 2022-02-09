Winthrop Continues to Narrow Search for 12th President

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2.COM) – The Three finalists for Winthrop University’s 12th President are on campus this week to give a public presentation and meet-and-greet with members of the school community and beyond.

The search began last fall when the school received interest from 159 candidates. The narrowed list of the three candidates are on campus this week.

The Chair of the Winthrop President Search Committee says the board is being transparent and receiving a lot of input from others including the Presidential Search Advisory Group. That group is made up of 20 different people who represent the student body, faculty and staff, the Winthrop Foundation, Alumni Association, the Rock Hill community and more.

While those three finalists are on campus this week, this will be their 3rd time being interviewed by the board.

As to who will become Winthrop’s next president? The board says they want to have someone who will bring more leadership to Winthrop and keep it thriving beyond campus.

