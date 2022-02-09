Rock Hill City Council Election 2022 Results & Runoff for Ward 5

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The top 2 vote getters in Ward 5 had a 7 vote difference – not enough to claim a win. Incumbent Nikita Jackson getting 317 votes, Perry Sutton 310 and Kenneth Harris 17.

Therefore, Sutton and Jackson will be headed into a runoff. A runoff is a likely outcome when there are three names on a ballot with a win being at 50% plus one. The Ward 5 Runoff will be held on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On this Wednesday, Ward 5 incumbent Nikita Jackson and challenger Perry Sutton both attending Wednesday’s Rock Hill City Council Retreat. At the retreat many topics being discussed like affordable housing, which both Jackson and Sutton say they have on their list to accomplish if they win the runoff in two weeks.

With a low voter turnout Tuesday, both explaining to CN2’s Renee O’Neil their strategies to get more people out to the poles this go around.

Voter turnout was just more than 7% for the two contested seats. That means of the nearly twenty-seven thousand registered voters in the city, just around 2 thousand people went to the polls.

There is a clear winner for the City Council Ward 4, although until the votes are certified these numbers are still called unofficial.

Incumbent John Black earning 706 votes, that nearly 68%.

Maggie Schwietert collecting 331 votes with just more than a thousand people from Ward 4 coming out to vote .

John Black, who is currently in his 12th year of service to the city, was re-elected to his 4th term. Black says over the next four years he is excited to continue to be part of the growth discussions in Downtown Rock Hill.

Black says roads continue to be an issue and the funding sources for upgrades and repairs.

Some of the big roads in Ward 4 include India Hook and Herlong and parts of Celanese. Twin Lakes Road is going to get repaired in the months ahead.

Ward 6 was also on the ballot where incumbent Jim Reno ran unopposed.

