Why Get 1 Scoop of Ice Cream When You Can Get 2 at Two Scoops Ice Cream & Coffee

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The newest restaurant in downtown Rock Hill is the first in the franchise of Two Scoops Ice Cream and Coffee featuring homemade old family recipes in 150 different flavors.

From Cookie Monster, Ship Wreck, Coffee and your traditional vanilla, they have something to delight everyone’s taste buds.

No matter the weather, you certainly can find something to enjoy at Two Scoops Rock Hill located at 161 West Main Street in Rock Hill and open 8 am until 9 pm each day.

