Tega Cay Community Rallies Behind Sgt. Battling Cancer

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Never fight alone. That’s the message the Tega Cay community and police department want Sergeant Lauren Galloway to know as she battles Ovarian Cancer.

Her fellow officers say Galloway was diagnosed with the disease just before Christmas at only 36 years old.

A Go Fund Me was created, raising more than 19,000 dollars and counting.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more about this law enforcement officer and community support.

There will also be a BBQ Benefit for Sgt. Galloway by Hungry Heroes on February 3rd from 11 AM until 2 PM at the Tega Cay Police Department. All proceeds go to Galloway’s medical expenses. Everyone is welcome.