What’s Up Tri-County? Here’s What You’ll Find In Wednesday’s News (Feb. 2, 2022)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) — Here’s a look at what you can see this Wednesday starting at 6 PM on CN2 News.

  • It’s National Signing Day for High School Athletes. CN2’s Jeremy Wynder hit the ground running first thing this Wednesday and we can’t wait to celebrate the announcements from these athletes.
  • Plus, a BBQ Event Fundraiser to support a Tega Cay Police Officer battling cancer.
  • Also, Duck, Duck Donuts! You might “quack” up with our this latest CN2 Business Spotlight as the popular Duck Donuts is now opened in York County. A look at how it got its name.

 

