ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Prepping for major growth. York School District says its school zone is expected to see more than 2,000 new homes as many developments are under construction.

Plus, a look at a school bus crash as it happens. Why the district released the video and who’s now being charged in the case.

Also, later in CN2 Sports – Legion Collegiate Girls Basketball taking on the number one team in the state could they pull off the upset?

We have those stories and more.