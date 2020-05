ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) — Here’s a look at what you can see this Thursday night starting at 6 p.m. on CN2 News.

We celebrate National Nurses Week with Piedmont Medical Center

Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen Re-opens after being closed for more than a month

Carolina Panthers Timeline. We partner with our friends at WRHI as we look at how the deal came about and what the future holds.