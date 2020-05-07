Gov. McMaster Unveils Launch Of AccelerateSC Website That Lays Out State’s Revitalization Efforts

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Earlier this week, Governor Henry McMaster announced the launch of the AccelerateSC website.

The website is in the intial phase. Click HERE to see it.

Designed to provide citizens centralized access to easily connect with COVID-19 related information, this one-stop-shop website will also share details about the state’s revitalization efforts.

To quickly direct people to trending topics such as how to file for unemployment and employment opportunities, accelerate.sc.gov contains an “I Need To…” drop-down feature. The Citizen Information section allows users to link to information sources for other in-demand topics, such as guidance for masks and face coverings, telehealth providers and how to manage stress.

“AccelerateSC is an all-encompassing, statewide effort to revitalize South Carolina’s economy while keeping our people safe,” Governor Henry McMaster said. “This website is a critical component of that effort because it provides South Carolinians with real-time information about the state’s response to the coronavirus and how they can best help themselves and their loved ones through this challenging time.”

“Access to accurate information is vital for all South Carolinians, especially as the state works to revitalize the economy and help citizens feel comfortable moving forward,” said Marcia Adams, executive director of the S.C. Department of Administration. “Through this website, people can get connected to the information they need as they do their part to accelerateSC.”

Businesses and organizations looking to find personal protective equipment and other supplies to meet workforce needs to ensure revitalization, will find a link to a collaborative effort to connect business with suppliers. With just one click, business owners who need clarification on their designation status can link straight to the inquiry form.

Accelerate.sc.gov is being continually enhanced to help citizens connect to important information during these changing times. In the next phases, the functionality of the website will be updated with soon to be released features, including social media engagement, online inquiry forms and access to a call center.

The South Carolina Department of Administration created the accelerateSC website and collaborated with multiple state agencies to ensure the site provides appropriate, up-to-date and helpful information.