West Nile Virus case confirmed in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County officials say a they’ve been notified of a verified case of West Nile Virus within the Town of Kershaw.

Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall said SC DHEC verified the initial infection on August 28 and notified the County on September 15.

According to DHEC, ways to reduce the risk of the virus is to reduce the number of mosquitos in the area.

“In an effort to reduce the risk of the mosquito-borne illness, the County will be working with the Town of Kershaw to coordinate the deployment of the County fogging truck to begin spraying activities this weekend,” Marstall said.

West Nile Virus is spread by insects, most often mosquitoes, and can infect humans, birds,

mosquitoes, and horses, just to name a few. The virus is not transmitted from human-to-human contact. Residents are urged to take these preventive measures to reduce the threat of mosquitoes:

Use, according to the label instructions, EPA-registered insect repellents that contain DEET,

Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Clear drainage ditches of debris and weeds

Empty and turn over outdoor containers holding water.

Eliminate overgrown grass, weeds, and shrubbery.

Pack tree holes with sand

Clean clogged roof gutters

Keep boats overturned, drained, or covered (covers should not collect water)

Stock ornamental ponds and water gardens with top-feeding minnows

Properly maintain swimming pools

Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths, and plant containers at least once a week.

Make sure there are screens on rain barrels and use the water as soon as possible.