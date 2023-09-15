CN2 Today – Fall fashion, pumpkins, RSV season & Clover Football!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – In this week’s edition of CN2 Today, host Renee O’Neil and cohost Jenna Woods talk all things pumpkins as Cotton Hills Farm in Chester County get ready for its Fall Fun Saturdays!

Plus, with the cooler weather brings a new wardrobe! We head to Lotus Boutique and Designs in Lancaster to see what’s in fashion this season.

Later in the show in this week’s Savory Scoop we get a taste of Hillside Restaurant & Bar. From pizza, to pastries, to a full bar menu, this new spot is full of 1920’s feels!

And CN2’s Jeremy Wynder joins us from Clover with this week’s sports report.

Join the fun by clicking the link above.