Educators and members of the community meeting in Fountain Park for an anti-bullying walk.
Supporters showed up in their orange to raise their voices against bullying and violence.
Children who’ve been victims of bullying stood up and share their stories with the crowd – hoping sharing their experiences would promote change.
Organizers say they wanted to find a unique way to shed light on the issue and bring people in the community from all walks of life together.
Voices against Bullying and Violence: meeting in Rock Hill
