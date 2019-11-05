Feeding Heroes: Grace Chapel in York feeds 500

Grace Chapel in York feeding more than 500 first responders to thank them for their Twice a year the congregation comes together to raise funds and food to feed veterans, police officers, firefighters and EMS workers across York County.

This year church members donated over 3-thousand dollars to the cause and also got donations from several local restaurants and businesses.

The projects organizer Gene Brumfield says he wanted to find a way to give back to the first responders and honor them for all they do.

He and the church believe it’s also important for their youth to get to know the first responders and have an appreciation for their role in the community.