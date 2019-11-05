In Clover the town could potentially could see a whole new town council with more than half of it’s seats open.
Mayor Greg Holmes is re-running un-opposed and he recently spent time with students from Bethel Elementary to share what it is a town council does.
CN2’s Rachel Richardson on a tour and finding we could all have something new to learn.
Learning Government: Clover Mayor spends time with students
In Clover the town could potentially could see a whole new town council with more than half of it’s seats open.