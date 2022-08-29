Victim Identified in Rock Hill Deadly Shooting, Police Search for Suspect

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has identified 36 year old Juan Luis Pedroza Macias of Concord, North Carolina as the victim in a shooting on Saturday night on Deas Street in Rock Hill.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department officers responded to the 1100 block of Deas Street Saturday evening around 8:40 PM after someone was shot.

When officers arrived Macias was found unresponsive on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say a 31 year old victim was also found, shot in the arm. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Marias was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center.

Rock Hill Police has identified Auscencio Soto-Picazo as the suspect in the Homicide.

Police say Picazo, who is 30, is a Mexican male of average build with dark hair.

Police say he fled the scene of the shooting by stealing a white four door 2015 Chevrolet Silverado displaying South Carolina license plate 80336FM.

If anyone has any information about where he could be, they are asked to call 911 immediately.

(Picazo)