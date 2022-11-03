USC Lancaster Brings Back Scholarship Luncheon To Celebrate Students

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – USC Lancaster’s annual scholarship luncheon is back after a 3 year hiatus due to Covid-19. But one thing the college didn’t stop during the pandemic was fundraising for scholarships, and the payoff for that hard work could be seen at this week’s Luncheon.

Many of the university’s students, staff, donors, and even some elected officials gathered to enjoy a celebration of the schools many scholarship recipients.

The scholarship committee gave many students the opportunity to attended USC Lancaster by providing them with financial assistance to help make the cost of learning a little cheaper.