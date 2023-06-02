UPDATE – Plane Down in the Catawba River being investigated

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are learning more about another plane that crashed in York County – this one in the Catawba River on May 5th.

The National Transportation Safety Board releasing its preliminary report saying the pilot said everything was normal in his pre-flight inspection and did not notice any problems until reaching a higher altitude, telling investigators he applied power only to find the plane had no thrust.

The pilot says he tried to land on a golf course but couldn’t reach it instead opting to touch down on the Catawba River.

Two people were on board and were left uninjured.