UPDATE – Paraplane Pilot Recovering

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A man who survived a crash after his aircraft fell from the sky continues to make progress.

Toy Williams from York says he is now taking his first unassisted steps since falling from the sky back in March.

Williams’ motorized parachute crash into a logging field in York County.

Today he is telling CN2 News the injuries on both of his legs have healed enough for him to walk without the help of crutches.

Willimas also says he is cleared to drive again but is currently not sure when he’ll be back to flying his paraplane.