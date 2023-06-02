CN2 Digital Dashboard – Tails & Trails and Free Admission at the ASC Greenway

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County Stormwater, Lancaster County Parks and Recreation, and the Lancaster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will celebrate National Trails Day with a “Tails and Trails” event in Walnut Creek Park from 10 AM to 1 PM tomorrow, Saturday, June 3.

National Trails Day is a day of public events aimed at highlighting the importance of our National Trails System.

During the event dogs will be up for adoption.

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Another way to celebrate National Trails Day – is at The Anne Springs Close Greenway.

Tomorrow, Saturday June 3rd the Greenway will open its 21-hundred acres to the public. Both members and non-members receive free entry to explore the 40 Plus miles of trails.