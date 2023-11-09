Unofficial vote count projects a new mayor coming to Clover

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After more than 850 votes were cast in Tuesday’s Municipal Mayor’s Race in Clover, a new Mayor is projected to be named.

562 of the total votes went to Bo Legg who has spent the last two years serving on Clover’s Town Council. Legg will be take over the position from Incumbent Mayor Greg Holmes, who earned 318 total votes. These are the unofficial results, with .

Our cameras were able to reach Legg by phone as he says he is thankful for the support he’s received, and is ready to get to work.

“Feel good, ready to get started. There’s only 24 hours in a day so need to make the best of it while we can,” Mayoral candidate Legg said. “There’s a hand full of projects we need to get through, I’d just like to show everybody what were capable of when we work together.”

Greg Holmes says while the results are not the outcome he had hoped for, he’s still happy to see the people of Clover getting out to vote. He added he’s grateful for all that he accomplished during his time as mayor, but says he does not need a title to continue serving Clover.

Also out of clover, is a very close council race. Three seats were open but there are only four votes between the people fighting for the third seat.

The winner of that position will be decided Thursday during the certification hearing at 10 A.M. when all votes are officially certified.