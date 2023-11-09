CN2 Newscast – Line worker showcase, Canned for a cause, & Lewisville linebacker named Athlete of the Week

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York Technical College held its Utility Line Worker Showcase in Chester County. Students showed off the skills they’ve learned to potential employers.

Also, volunteers in Chester County signed up to be arrested by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, in an effort to raise awareness for the Canned for a Cause food drive. Officers said volunteers were able to chose their crime and their bail amount set in donated cans, which will helpfee county residents for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Plus in CN2 Sports, see the senior linebacker at Lewisville High School who has been awarded our latest Athlete of the Week award.

CN2 has all that and more for your latest South Carolina news.