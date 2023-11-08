Unofficial election results are in for races happening across Fort Mill and Tega Cay

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The incumbent candidate will remain on Fort Mill’s Town Council after unofficial election results have been posted for all races in the area.

Lisa Cook has secured the most votes in the only contested Town Council race in Fort Mill. Cook, who is running to retain her At Large seat, earned 1,343 total votes according to The South Carolina Election Commission. Cook’s opponent Lindsay Curby came away with 821 total votes.

Cook says she spent election night at Wing King in Fort Mill, with Town Mayor Guynn Savage, who is also in a contested race for the position she currently holds.

“I’m humbled and honored to be able to serve our community and my hometown for another four years,” Cook said when asked about her reaction to the results. “We’ll keep working hard to make a difference in Fort Mill.”

As for Mayor Savage, results show she will retain her current position, as she came away with 1,496 total votes, putting her ahead of opponent Ryan Helms who received 632 ballots cast in his favor.

As for Town Council Ward 2, Ronnie Helms who ran unopposed will keep his position after he received 1778 total votes. The same can be said for Chris Moody of Town Council’s Ward 4 who earned 1882 votes in his uncontested results.

Over in Tega Cay where two City Council seats are up for grabs. The City posted unofficial vote counts to its Facebook page which indicate that Carmen Miller and Brian Carter will be the two newest members of the council.

According to Tega Cay, Miller secured the most total votes with 1158 ballots cast in her favor. Carter the runner up took away a total of 890 votes, giving him the second open City Council seat.

Miller and Carter were followed by Ron Kirby with 729 total votes. Adam Grabiec came in behind that with 666 votes in his favor, which left Daniel Robert with 373 total votes.