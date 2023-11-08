Contested Mayoral races come to an end across the Tri-County

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 News) – Several contested Mayoral races took place in Tuesday’s election. The results of those races are now in from the South Carolina Election Commission.

Starting in Clover, incumbent Mayor Greg Holmes will not return to his seat as he only received 318 total votes, putting him behind Bo Legg who took away 562 total votes. Legg who currently serves on Clover’s Town Council will now be named Mayor after he received 64% of all votes.

Still in York County, over in McConnells, Incumbent Mayor William Bill Nance will hold onto his seat with 26 votes in his favor. That proved to be enough to win the Mayoral position over resident Bryan Jenkins who came away with 14 total votes.

Another contested Mayoral race in Fort Mill will see the return of a familiar face, as Mayor Guynn Savage secured 70% of the total votes cast in Tuesday’s election.

Over in Chester County, another contested Mayoral seat is in Richburg where incumbent James Harris will keep his title thanks to a total of 42 votes. Harris beat opponent Flora Barber who received just 33 votes.

For more election results visit www.scvotes.gov to see the latest vote counts.