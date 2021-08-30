U.S. Marine Veteran Holds Fellowship Group For Veterans & First Responders

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) As we learn more about the 13 military members killed in the attacks in Afghanistan last week, today we are speaking with one Tri-County Veteran who created a Christian based support and fellowship group for veterans and first responders.

This U. S. Marine Veteran had to medically retire after contracting a virus during a training exercise, months before September 11th 2001.

In the video above he shares his story with CN2’s Renee O’Neil about the group and lets other veterans know they are not alone.

If you know a veteran or first responder who would like to attend the Christian based fellowship group each month just reach out to Sentinels Fellowship Group on Facebook or contact Calvary Baptist Church.

The group also holds activities events throughout the year like hiking, camping and more.

The next meeting is Tuesday, September 20th at 6:30 PM at Calvary Baptist Church. Food is served.

Calvary Baptist – (803) 328-6632

www.carolinasentinels.com