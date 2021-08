ROCK HILL, S.C (CN2 NEWS) – Learning more about the 13 military members killed in the attacks in Afghanistan last week – on this Monday we are speaking with one Tri-County Veteran who created a support and fellowship group for veterans and first responders. Plus, Hungry Heroes of York County is feeding local heroes who are preparing for a deployment and Rock Hill’s Community Relations Council and Race Equity Committee preparing for the start of Race Equity month.