Rock Hill’s Community Relations Council Prepares for Race Equity Month

ROCK HILL, S.C (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill’s Community Relations Council and Race Equity Committee preparing for the start of Race Equity month, which starts in September. The Council promotes respect and understanding of diversity among everyone in the community.

The City of Rock Hill’s motto says there is “No Room for Racism” here. Groups like Rock Hill’s Community Relations Council are reminding the community of why its important to continue coming together.

Community Relations Council Chairperson, Cynthia Ware says, “The Community Relations Council is important for the city because it shows the diversity within the city and that people from different cultural backgrounds can coexist and do things for the betterment of the community.”

Leaders saying it’s important to keep conversations on race and equity going, as there’s still much work to be done — saying that it takes more than one person from just one community to make a true change.

United Way of York County’s Summersby Okay saying, “So we’re talking specifically about Race Equity month right now, and that’s where we really talk about justice and diversity in our city. And just take a look at how we’re doing in Rock Hill and then host events where participants get an opportunity to be educated, in order to give their opinion ,or feedback about how we’re dealing with racial equity in the City of Rock Hill.”

The Race Equity month is kicking off this Friday with a screening the group has been try to promote for the last few years. “Emanuel” the story of the Mother Emanuel Church shooting in Charleston in 2015. An example of what leaders hope never happens in this community, leaders say they chose the film to illustrate the importance of all a community’s voices being heard.

“And this film is really it’s an emotional look, not only at the event itself but the background and sort of setting the stage for house something like this could happen. And so, we chose this film because we think it’s important for folks to hear the story and also to learn about how the city has healed and how they have come together,” says Okey.

“People can work together and we can come together for a common good and that’s our focus is that unity within the community,” says Ware.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson speaking with organizers as they preview one big event set for this Friday.