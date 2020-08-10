Two Rock Hill Residents Celebrate Major Birthday Milestones

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) These aren’t just any birthdays these two Rock Hill residents just turned 101 and 102. That got the city’s attention and leaders are presenting them with birthday proclamations honoring the two for their accomplishments over the last century.

Johnny McKinney was born June 25th 1918 in York County. A man full of cheer, would tell you he’s proud to be a life long member of the Pineville A.M.E. Zion church in Rock Hill.

Henrietta Moore, wearing her birthday crown, was born July 6th 1919 in Blair, South Carolina. Moore served as an educator in the Palmetto state from 1940 to 1978.

So, what’s their secret to life-long longevity?

“He said loving God and treating people the way you wish to be treated,” says Mattie Miller, Johnny McKinney’s daughter.

“We’re not responsible for what others do, but we’re responsible for what we do or how we treat others,” says Moore.

In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid with some advice from some very seasoned neighbors.