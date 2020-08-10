Chester Law Enforcement Responds to Shots Fired on Brendale Street

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) This past Saturday, August 8, at 11:30 P.M., Chester Police Department Officers responded to the 200 block of Brendale Street in response to shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a male and a female, both victims of gunshot wounds from an apparent drive-by shooting.

Both victims were transported to the area hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The scene was secured by Chester Police Department Investigators and suspects in this incident are currently unknown — the investigation is still ongoing.

Chief Eric Williams says he would like to thank the Sheriff Max Dorsey and the Chester County Sheriff Office for their assistance and support.

If you or somebody you know have information that can lead to an arrest in this case, please contact Chester Police Department at 803-377-2100 or 1-800-CRIMESTOPPERS.