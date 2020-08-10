A Puppy Rescue in the Carolinas Holds an Adoption Event Amid COVID-19

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) This area animal rescue group has found a way to continue pairing animals with new families amid the pandemic. Destination Home Puppy Rescue says they wanted to continue adopting out dogs in need saying this is the best time to do it as more people are staying at home.

Destination Home Puppy Rescue is a non-profit that works to find puppies good homes. Families go through an extensive application and interview process before they meet their pups. And now 13 special puppies are meeting their new families for the first time.

New pet adopter, Drew Harris, says, “We want her to thrive and the one silver lining on the cloud of the global pandemic is that we’re home more often and we think will be able to spend lots more time with her and get her lots of great exercise and make sure that she stays healthy.”

These puppies are saved from kill shelters, hoarding homes, abuse and many other poorer situations and that’s why its so important to the non-profit’s director, Debra Phelps, that they’ll continue to be cared for.

Founder of Destination Home Puppy Rescue, Debra Phelps, says, “I can’t just have you come and say I want that puppy and then give you that puppy and not know you. I have to have some background. We have to make sure that when I hand you that puppy you’re going to take over where we’re leaving off.”

Their program rescues animals like Charlotte here from owners who aren’t able to properly take care of them. Then they take care of them for up to two weeks before they make sure that they find a great home.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is there as the animals and their new families as they learn more about their new relationship.