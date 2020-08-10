State Superintendent Approves Chester School District Re-Opening Plan

Columbia, S.C. – Today, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced the approval of fourteen school district reopening plans. The additional approved plans brings the total to 81 meaning that reopening plans every South Carolina public school district as well as the S.C. Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics, S.C. Governor’s School for Arts and Humanities, John De La Howe School of Agriculture, and S.C. School for the Deaf and the Blind have been approved. “With reopening plans now approved, I am asking every South Carolinian to support their local school in the reopening process,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “Whether it is driving a neighbor’s child to school, providing temporary child care, supporting an educator, or simply wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing, every person in our state can help us get back to full face to face instruction as quickly and safely as possible.” The fourteen school districts whose reopening plans were approved today are: Blackville-Hilda Public Schools (Barnwell 19)

Charter Institute at Erskine

Chester County School District

Clarendon School District Two

Colleton County School District

Fairfield County School District

Florence County School District 2

Florence County School District 3

Ware Shoals School District 51 (Greenwood 51)

Greenwood County School District 52

Horry County Schools

Richland School District Two

S.C. Public Charter School District

Sumter School District In order to be approved school districts must meet key criteria set by the SCDE. These criteria include – offering both a virtual and face to face option, a time frame to review operational plans to move towards full five day face-to-face instruction model, and the establishment of how high quality instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided. Unlike the emergency remote learning that was required during COVID-19 school closures, students participating in virtual options will have a daily instructional schedule, receive frequent teacher feedback, and face high standards for earning passing grades. Detailed information regarding approved plans can be found by following this link. -###-